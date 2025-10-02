Jets Worked Out Two Offensive Players

The New York Jets hosted WR Trenton Irwin and RB Avery Williams for workouts on Thursday, per the NFL Transactions wire.

Irwin, 29, originally signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of Stanford following the 2019 NFL Draft. He was waived by the Dolphins coming out of the preseason and later signed on to the Bengals’ practice squad.

Cincinnati brought Irwin back on a futures contract only to waive him coming out of the preseason. The Bengals re-signed him to the practice squad, and he was on and off the active roster.

Irwin returned to Cincinnati on a one-year deal in 2024 but was eventually cut loose, then joined the Panthers’ practice squad. The Jaguars signed him in June but he was among their final roster cuts.

In 2024, Irwin has appeared in seven games for the Bengals and recorded three receptions on 10 targets for 15 yards in two starts.