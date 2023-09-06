Jets Worked Out Five Including WR Kenny Golladay

According to Tom Pelissero, the Jets worked out veteran WR Kenny Golladay on Wednesday.

This is an interesting tidbit, as Golladay’s market has been quiet since being cut by the Giants earlier this offseason.

The Jets’ receiver depth has taken a hit, especially with the retirement of WR Corey Davis, and Golladay would be another big body to add as a potential replacement.

However, Pelissero adds the Jets aren’t signing Golladay at this time and also worked out several other players, including QB Anthony Brown, RB Ellis Merriweather, WR Jeff Smith and WR James Proche.

Golladay, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Lions out of Northern Illinois back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.19 million contract and made a base salary of $750,000 for the 2020 season.

Golladay was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when he signed a four-year, $72 million deal with the Giants in 2021.

However, the Giants cut him after two seasons.

In 2022, Golladay appeared in 12 games for the Giants and caught six passes for 81 yards receiving and a touchdown.