Jets Working Out QBs Josh Johnson & Sean Mannion

According to Adam Schefter, the Jets are scheduled to work out QBs Josh Johnson and Sean Mannion on Thursday.

With first-round QB Zach Wilson officially a holdout as he and the Jets haggle over his rookie contract, New York has just two quarterbacks in training camp right now.

Johnson, 35, is a former fifth-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2012. Since then, Johnson has played for a number of teams including the 49ers, Browns, Bengals, Chargers, Jets, Colts, Bills, Ravens, Giants, Texans and Raiders.

Johnson was selected with the No. 1 overall pick by the San Diego Fleet of the Alliance of American Football before signing on with Washington in 2018. From there, he signed on with the Lions during training camp last year but was released a few months later.

The 49ers signed Johnson to their practice squad last year before returning to San Francisco this past January on a futures contract. He was cut in June, however.

In 2018, Johnson appeared in four games for Washington and completed 57.1 percent of his passes for 590 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions. He also rushed for 120 yards and a touchdown.

Mannion, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Rams back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract and later signed a one-year deal with the Vikings as an unrestricted free agent.

Mannion re-signed on another one-year deal for the 2020 season.

In 2019, Mannion appeared in three games for the Vikings and completed 12 of 21 pass attempts for 126 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions.