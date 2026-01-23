Jets Would Like To Retain QB Tyrod Taylor For 2026

Per Tony Pauline, the Jets “have let it be known” they’d like to retain QB Tyrod Taylor for the 2026 season.

New York is expected to overhaul the rest of the position after the free agent signing of QB Justin Fields didn’t go as planned, but the Jets would like some continuity with the 36-year-old signal caller.

Taylor is set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and those close to the situation believe it might be tough to re-sign him because of his number of potential suitors. Pauline thinks the Jets might have to overpay if they want to keep Taylor in the building.

Taylor, 36, is a former sixth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2011. After four years in Baltimore, Taylor signed on with the Bills for the 2015 season. Buffalo then elected to trade Taylor to the Browns for a third-round pick.

Taylor played out the final year of a two-year, $30.5 million contract before agreeing to a two-year contract worth $11 million with the Chargers. He then signed a one-year deal with the Texans worth up to $12.5 million for the 2021 season.

During the 2022 offseason, Taylor signed a two-year, $17 million deal to be the Giants’ backup quarterback. After playing out that deal, Taylor signed a two-year, $12 million deal with the Jets.

In 2025, Taylor appeared in six games for the Jets and completed 59.7 percent of his attempts for 779 yards, five touchdowns and five interceptions. He also rushed 27 times for 143 yards and a touchdown.