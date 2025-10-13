Jets WR Garrett Wilson Expected To Miss ‘Couple Of Weeks’ With Hyperextended Knee

Jets WR Garrett Wilson underwent an MRI and is expected to miss a “couple of weeks” with a hyperextended knee, according to Adam Schefter.

The Jets are 0-6, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if the team played it safe with Wilson in order to preserve his long-term health.

However, Wilson does appear to have avoided major injury and an IR stint.

Before being injured, Wilson appeared to be upset with HC Aaron Glenn on the sidelines as the team struggled against Denver.

Wilson, 25, was named first-team All-Big Ten in 2020 and first-team All-American in 2021 before declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft following his junior year at Ohio State. The Jets used the No. 10 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

He signed a four-year, $20,554,004 contract that includes a $12,128,366. The team picked up his fifth-year option for 2025 and later signed him to a four-year, $130 million extension in July of that year.

In 2025, Wilson has appeared in six games for the Jets and caught 36 passes for 395 yards receiving and four touchdowns.

We will have more on Wilson as it becomes available.