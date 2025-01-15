Jim Harbaugh Feels They Failed Justin Herbert In Playoffs

The Chargers dropped their AFC Wildcard Round by a one-sided 32-12 loss to the Texans. When asked about Saturday’s game, HC Jim Harbaugh said they didn’t do a good enough job putting QB Justin Herbert in a position to succeed.

“We did him a disservice. Didn’t put him in the position to be successful,” Harbaugh said, via Kris Rhim.

Herbert finished Saturday’s game with four interceptions and one touchdown, completing 14 of 32 passes for 242 yards. He only tossed three interceptions in the entire 2024 regular season, becoming the first quarterback in NFL history to throw more interceptions in a single playoff game than he did during the season.

Chargers GM Joe Hortiz said there’s no question about Herbert’s future with the team and believes his job will be at risk before the quarterback is on the hot seat.

“They’re gonna roll me outta here before they roll him out of here,” Hortiz said.

Herbert, 26, was taken with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft by the Chargers. He signed a four-year, $26,578,754 rookie contract that included a $16,890,003 signing bonus.

The Chargers picked Herbert’s fifth-year option for the 2024 season before signing him to a five-year, $262.5 million extension.

In 2024, Herbert appeared in 17 games for the Chargers, completing 65.9 percent of his passes for 3,870 yards, 23 touchdowns, and three interceptions.