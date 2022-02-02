Jim Harbaugh Returning To Michigan, Despite Meeting With Vikings

Adam Schefter reports that Jim Harbaugh called Michigan to inform the school that, despite interviewing with the Vikings on Wednesday, he will be returning to Ann Arbor for the 2022 season.

Schefter says that Michigan was “elated” to get Harbaugh’s decision. Harbaugh reportedly told Warde Manuel that this would not be a re-occurring issue and he would stay at Michigan as long as it wants him.

Here’s the updated search for the Vikings’ head coach job:

Giants DC Patrick Graham (Finalist)

(Finalist) Rams OC Kevin O’Connell (Finalist)

(Finalist) Rams DC Raheem Morris (Finalist)

(Finalist) Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Cowboys OC Kellen Moore (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Buccaneers DC Todd Bowles (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh (Withdrawn)

(Withdrawn) Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (Withdrawn)

(Withdrawn) 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans (Withdrawn)

There was some recent buzz that Harbaugh was planning to become the coach of the Vikings. However, it was hard to say just how accurate all of this buzz really was.

Harbaugh, 58, was a first-round pick out of Michigan by the Bears in 1987. He played 14 years in the league before becoming a coach, first with the Raiders. He was hired by San Diego as head coach in 2004 and took the same position with Stanford in 2007.

The 49ers hired Harbaugh as their head coach in 2007. He was fired in 2014 and hired as head coach at Michigan.

During his four years with the 49ers, he led them to a record of 44-19-1 (69.5 percent), which included three playoff appearances and an NFC Championship.

At Michigan, Harbaugh’s teams have produced a record of 61-24 (71.8 percent). That includes a 1-5 record in bowl games.