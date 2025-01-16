Jim Harbaugh Will Undergo Cardiac Ablation & Hip Surgery This Offseason

Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh told reporters on Wednesday that he will have a cardiac ablation this offseason to address an issue with his heart that he dealt with during the season.

Beyond that, Harbaugh says he will have hip replacement surgery, so this will be quite the offseason for him.

Back in Week 6, Harbaugh left their game against the Broncos due to an atrial flutter he was experiencing. From there, he wore a heart monitor for the next two weeks.

Harbaugh previously experienced a similar flare-up when he was coaching the 49ers.

This season, Harbaugh could be seen walking with a noticeable limp, which can be attributed to his hip.

Even with the health issues, Harbaugh made it clear that he wasn’t considering retiring from coaching.

“It would take my heart stopping for me not to be out there on the sideline,” Harbaugh said back in October.

Harbaugh, 61, was a first-round pick out of Michigan by the Bears in 1987. He played 14 years in the league before becoming a coach, first with the Raiders. He was hired by San Diego as head coach in 2004 and took the same position with Stanford in 2007.

The 49ers hired Harbaugh as their head coach in 2007. He was fired in 2014 and hired as head coach at Michigan. After nine years culminating in a national title win in 2023, Harbaugh returned to the NFL as the head coach of the Chargers.

During his four years with the 49ers, he led them to a record of 44-19-1 (69.5 percent), which included three playoff appearances and an NFC Championship.

At Michigan, Harbaugh’s teams have produced a record of 85-25 (77.7 percent). That includes a 2-6 record in bowl games and three trips to the College Football Playoff.

In 2024, Harbaugh led the Chargers to a record of 11-6 including a playoff berth.

We will have more news on Harbaugh as it becomes available.