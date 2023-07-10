Jim Irsay On Anthony Richardson: “He Has To Play To Get Better”

In an interview on The Pat McAfee Show, Colts owner Jim Irsay said first-round QB Anthony Richardson might need to just play through any growing pains.

“For Anthony, we know it’s going to be tough. But he has to play to get better. There’s no question,” Irsay said via Kevin Bowen. “Gardner could play better early on, him just being a veteran. But we have to get Anthony on the field. That’s Shane’s call when he decides.”

For all first-round quarterbacks, the question of becoming the starter is a matter of when, not if. Some teams elect to be more patient than others, but it seems like the Colts might be leaning toward letting Richardson learn on the job, even though there was a school of thought before the draft that Richardson would need extra developmental time.

The Colts signed veteran QB Gardner Minshew to serve as a bridge quarterback and the two were splitting first-team reps during OTAs and minicamp.

Irsay said HC Shane Steichen will make the final call on who the starter will be in Week 1 but given Irsay’s history as an active owner, his opinion certainly is notable and carries weight.

Richardson, 21, declared for the draft following his redshirt sophomore season in 2022 and his first as a full-time starter at Florida. The Colts selected him with the No. 4 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Lance Zierlein compares him to former NFL QB Cam Newton.

Richardson is projected to sign a four-year, $36,874,031 contract that includes a $23,817,477 signing bonus and will carry a $6,704,369 cap figure for the 2023 season.

During his three years at Florida, Richardson started in ten of his 22 games, completing 56.5 percent of his passes for 3,105 yards to go with 24 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He also rushed for 1,116 yards and 12 touchdowns.

We’ll have more on the Colts’ plans at quarterback as the news is available.