Jim Schwartz Upset With Browns After Being Passed Over For HC, Might Not Return

Tom Pelissero reports Browns DC Jim Schwartz was visibly upset after being passed over for the team’s head coaching position for Todd Monken.

Pelissero says Schwartz said goodbyes to people in the building and told other coaches he’s not coming back to Cleveland next year.

He points out Schwartz is under contract and the Browns want him back, but this is clearly a touchy situation.

Jordan Schultz adds a source told him the relationship “needs significant repairing” at this stage. However, he notes the sense within the Browns’ building is that there’s “no chance” Schwartz comes back.

Jeremy Fowler reported that a source told him there’s “no guarantee” the Browns would be able to hang on to Schwartz, who they viewed as a big priority to keep this offseason. He does note Monken is open to keeping Schwartz on.

Should Schwartz part ways with the Browns, he’d have plenty of options for other defensive coordinator roles. Pelissero says the 49ers are a team to watch, among others.

There was a report in recent days that Schwartz was gaining momentum in Cleveland’s search, so the Browns’ decision to go with Monken caught a few people off guard, probably including Schwartz.

Schwartz, 59, spent eight years as the Titans’ defensive coordinator before he was hired as the Lions’ head coach in 2009. He spent five years in Detroit before he was fired after the 2013 season.

Schwartz spent a year with the Bills and eventually joined the Eagles as their defensive coordinator in 2016. He stepped away after the 2020 season and was reportedly weighing retirement before rejoining the Titans coaching staff as a senior defensive assistant.

The Browns hired Schwartz as defensive coordinator ahead of the 2023 season.

During his five years with the Lions, Schwartz led them to a record of 29-51 (36.3 percent), including one playoff appearance.

In 2025, the Browns’ defense ranked 14th in points allowed, 4th in total yards allowed, 16th in rushing yards allowed and third in passing yards allowed.

We’ll have more on Schwartz and the Browns as the news is available.