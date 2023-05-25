Update:

Tashan Reed and Vic Tafur report Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo had foot surgery in March. They say Garoppolo’s exact recovery timeline is unknown but the team does seem to expect him back for training camp.

Garoppolo initially suffered a foot injury in early December. At the time, it was believed he had avoided a significant Lisfranc injury and would have a chance to return with rehab and no surgery.

However, Reed and Tafur say the Raiders discovered during Garoppolo’s physical before he signed that he did need surgery, and that was the explanation for the weird delay in his official signing. Garoppolo arrived at the team facility to sign his deal on March 16 and do his introductory press conference, but all of that ended up being pushed to a day later.

Something similar happened last offseason with his shoulder injury, which prevented the 49ers from trading Garoppolo. Garoppolo elected to have surgery in March which pushed back the timeline on his availability.

Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo still has not been cleared from his foot injury and has not been practicing at voluntary OTAs, per HC Josh McDaniels via Vincent Bonsignore.

It’s possible Garoppolo could be out until training camp. McDaniels said the team is not trying to rush him back.

“He’s going through his process, like we knew he would,” he said via Paul Gutierrez.

McDaniels declined to say if Garoppolo had offseason surgery on his foot, which he injured in early December and kept him out for the remainder of the 2022 season, per Tashan Reed. McDaniels did say there have been no surprises from the team perspective.

Durability has been a major question mark for Garoppolo over the course of his career, which is why this sticks out. It seemed like Garoppolo had been nearing a return to play at the end of last season after electing to try and rehab his foot injury.

However, the Raiders were evidently comfortable enough with their medicals to sign Garoppolo as a starter this offseason.

Garoppolo, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Patriots back in 2014. The Patriots traded him to the 49ers in 2017 at the trade deadline in return for a 2018 second-round pick.

Garoppolo was in line to be an unrestricted free agent when the 49ers signed him to a five-year, $137.5 million contract during the 2018 offseason.

He was set to make a base salary of $24.2 million in 2022 when he agreed to a pay cut in exchange for a no-tag clause. Garoppolo signed a three-year, $72.8 million deal with the Raiders this offseason.

In 2022, Garoppolo appeared in 11 games for the 49ers and completed 67.2 percent of his pass attempts for 2,437 yards, 16 touchdowns, and four interceptions. He’s added 23 rushes for 33 yards and two touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Garoppolo as the news is available.