Jimmy Garoppolo Has Right Thumb Injury, Status For Week 17 Uncertain

Update:

Adam Schefter reports that 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo suffered what is thought to be “a more significant injury” than a right thumb sprain.

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Monday that QB Jimmy Garoppolo did not practice today because of a right thumb injury he suffered during Sunday’s game.

Shanahan added that they will “see where he’s at on Wednesday.”

Garoppolo apparently suffered the thumb sprain when he was sacked in the second quarter.

The 49ers are set to play the Texans in Week 17, so there’s at least a chance we could see rookie Trey Lance under center for San Francisco on Sunday.

Garoppolo, 30, is a former second-round pick of the Patriots back in 2014. The Patriots traded him to the 49ers in 2017 at the trade deadline in return for a 2018 second-round pick.

Garoppolo was in line to be an unrestricted free agent when the 49ers signed him to a five-year, $137.5 million contract during the 2018 offseason.

In 2021, Jimmy Garoppolo has appeared in 14 games for the 49ers and completed 68 percent of his passes for 3,494 yards, 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He has also rushed for 50 yards and three touchdowns.