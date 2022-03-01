Jimmy Garoppolo Undergoing Shoulder Surgery, Still Expected To Be Traded Soon

According to Adam Schefter, 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo is expected to have shoulder surgery soon that will keep him out of commission until potentially July.

Schefter explains Garoppolo injured his shoulder in the wildcard win over the Cowboys. His thumb injury which he suffered toward the end of the regular season will not need surgery, however.

Schefter adds this is not expected to impact Garoppolo’s trade value and the expectation is that San Francisco will likely trade him this month.

Despite speculation around a lot of quarterbacks, there’s a chance Garoppolo could be the most established veteran available this offseason, meaning plenty of teams could have interest.

Garoppolo, 30, is a former second-round pick of the Patriots back in 2014. The Patriots traded him to the 49ers in 2017 at the trade deadline in return for a 2018 second-round pick.

Garoppolo was in line to be an unrestricted free agent when the 49ers signed him to a five-year, $137.5 million contract during the 2018 offseason.

In 2021, Jimmy Garoppolo appeared in 15 games for the 49ers and completed 68.3 percent of his passes for 3810 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He also rushed for 51 yards and three touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Garoppolo as the news is available.