Joe Burrow Named 2024 Comeback Player Of The Year

Bengals QB Joe Burrow was named 2024 Comeback Player of the Year at NFL Honors on Thursday.

Burrow, 28, was selected with the No. 1 overall pick in 2020 by the Bengals out of LSU. He signed a four-year, $36,190,137 rookie contract that includes a $23,880,100 signing bonus.

Burrow was set to earn a base salary of $1,010,000 in 2023. The Bengals already picked up his fifth-year option for the 2024 season when they signed him to a record five-year, $275 million extension.

In 2024, Burrow appeared in all 17 games for the Bengals and completed 70.6 percent of his passes for 4,918 yards, 43 touchdowns, and nine interceptions to go along with 42 carries for 201 yards and two touchdowns.