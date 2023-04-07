Joe Mixon Recharged With Aggravated Menacing

Cincinnati police announced Friday that Bengals RB Joe Mixon has been recharged with aggravated menacing regarding an incident that occurred back on February 2.

“This decision was reached following the discovery of new evidence during the investigative process,” a statement from Cincinnati police said, via the Cincinnati Enquirer. “To preserve a fair and impartial judicial process for all parties involved, no investigatory details or evidence will be disclosed outside of official court proceedings.”

Here’s a statement from the Bengals regarding today’s news:

“The Club is aware misdemeanor charges have been raised against Joe Mixon. The Club is monitoring the situation and will not comment further at this time.”

Mixon was accused of pointing a gun at a woman during a road rage incident, but the chargers were dropped a day later.

It’s worth mentioning that this is a misdemeanor charge against Mixon. According to Ohio’s penal code, aggravated menacing is a first-degree misdemeanor and carries a maximum sentence of 180 days of jail time and up to $1,000 fine.

The arrest warrant originally alleged that Mixon pointed a gun at a woman and said “you should be popped in the face. I should shoot you now. The police can’t get me.”

Mixon, 26, is a former second-round pick of the Bengals back in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $5.45-million rookie contract when Cincinnati re-signed him to a four-year, $48 million extension heading into the 2019 season.

Mixon is set to earn base salaries of $9.4 million and $9.6 million the next two seasons.

In 2022, Mixon appeared in 14 games for the Bengals and rushed 210 times for 814 yards (3.9 YPC) and seven touchdowns. He also added 60 receptions on 75 targets for 441 yards and another two touchdowns.

We’ll have more regarding Mixon as the news is available.