Joey Bosa Expected To Have Strong Interest From Dolphins

Dianna Russini reports that free agent DE Joey Bosa is expected to have strong interest from the Dolphins.

Bosa is reportedly having talks to sign with the 49ers and play with his brother DE Nick Bosa, but he is free to sign anywhere at any point now that he’s been released by the Chargers.

Bosa’s father, John Bosa, was a first-round pick by the Dolphins and played four seasons with the team.

Bosa, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Chargers back in 2016. He finished his four-year, $25.8 million rookie contract, and Los Angeles wound up exercising his fifth-year option.

Bosa was set to play out the 2020 season under the fifth-year option when he agreed to a five-year, $135 million extension with the Chargers.

He has one year remaining on that deal and is scheduled to make a base salary of $13 million in 2025 after he renegotiated his deal before the 2024 season to remain in Los Angeles.

In 2024, Bosa appeared in 14 games for the Chargers, recording 22 tackles, two forced fumbles, and five sacks.

We have him included in our Top 100 2025 NFL Free Agents list.