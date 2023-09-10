Jonathan Taylor Healthy Enough To Come Off PUP List After Week 4

Both Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport, citing a source, say Colts RB Jonathan Taylor is healthy enough to pass his physical today and will be able to pass it following Week 4 when he’s eligible to return from the PUP list.

What happens next is still uncertain. Schefter says Taylor is planning to be ready to play in Week 5. Rapoport notes that could be with the Colts but Taylor would need a contract extension that Indianapolis so far has been unwilling to offer. Still, he mentions the waters appear to be calming somewhat between the two sides after a contentious summer.

Rapoport adds that a trade remains a possibility. The Packers and Dolphins both made offers for Taylor but now that the regular season has started, Rapoport notes talks are over with Green Bay.

He doesn’t rule out Miami, as negotiations were far more extensive with the Dolphins than the Packers. Green Bay offered two mid-round picks, while talks with the Dolphins covered a number of scenarios including players and picks, per Rapoport.

There is also a possibility a contending team loses a running back to injury or otherwise develops a need, creating more trade interest for Taylor.

Taylor, 24, is a former second-round pick of the Colts back in 2020 out of Wisconsin. He’s currently entering the final year of his four-year, four-year, $7,829,150 contract with the Colts that included a $3,253,928 signing bonus.

He is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2022, Taylor appeared in 11 games and recorded 192 rushing attempts for 861 yards (4.5 YPC) and four touchdowns.

