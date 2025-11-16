Josh Jacobs’ Knee Injury Not Believed To Be Season-Ending

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Packers RB Josh Jacobs‘ knee injury that forced him from Sunday’s game against the Giants is not believed to be season-ending.

Jacobs will still undergo more tests on Monday to determine the severity of the injury, but it sounds like he likely dodged the worst of it, even if he ends up missing time.

“I think anytime a player, especially of his magnitude, but anytime a player doesn’t finish a game, you’re always concerned about the welfare of them,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said of Jacobs after the game.

Should Jacobs miss time, the Packers would turn Emmanuel Wilson and Chris Brooks for the time being, but could still add some depth.

Jacobs, 27, was selected with the No. 24 overall pick by the Raiders out of Alabama in 2019. He later agreed to a four-year, $11,933,394 rookie contract that included a $6,698,832 signing bonus.

Las Vegas declined Jacobs’ fifth-year options ahead of the 2022 season, which set him up to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023. The team then used the franchise tag on Jacobs worth $10.09 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season. However, the two sides agreed to an amended one-year deal after Jacobs held out during training camp.

He signed a four-year, $48 million contract with the Packers last offseason as an unrestricted free agent.

In 2025, Jacobs had appeared in nine games for the Packers and rushed for 608 yards on 162 carries (3.8 YPC) to go along with 28 receptions for 237 yards receiving and 11 total touchdowns.