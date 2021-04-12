Julian Edelman Announces Retirement From NFL

On Monday, long-time Patriots WR Julian Edelman announced his retirement from the NFL via his Twitter account:

Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald reported last week that Edelman was going to try to play in 2021 but a source familiar with his knee issues told her that it’s unlikely he can make it through the entire season.

Edelman has dealt with knee problems the past two seasons and while surgery has provided some temporary relief, Guregian says she’s told nothing can fix the underlying issue.

Edelman was limited to six games in 2020. He was designated to return from injured reserve but never made it back to the field.

Edelman, 34, is a former seventh-round pick of the Patriots back in 2009. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $17 million contract when the Patriots signed him to a two-year extension worth up to $18 million in 2019.

Edelman was set to make a base salary of $2.8 million for the 2021 season when the Patriots officially released him with a failed physical on Monday.

For his career, Edelman appeared in 137 games for the Patriots and caught 620 passes for 6,822 yards receiving and 36 touchdowns. He also rushed for 413 yards while totaling 626 kick return and 1,990 punt return yards and four touchdowns.