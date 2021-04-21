Justin Fields Managing Epilepsy, Doctors Believe He’ll Outgrow It

According to Ian Rapoport, Ohio State QB Justin Fields is managing epilepsy, a neurological disorder that can cause seizures.

Rapoport adds that the condition has not affected Fields on the field. He has other family members who have dealt with the condition but outgrew it in their 20s.

Doctors expect something similar to happen with Fields over the next few years, per Rapoport. He adds his symptoms have become shorter and less frequent in recent years.

Rapoport adds that Fields has been taking his medication and has not had any recent issues, so it’s possible he may have already outgrown the illness.

Tom Pelissero points out that Hall of Fame guard Alan Faneca took medication to control seizures throughout his career. Fields was reportedly diagnosed years ago and as long as he’s taking his medication, he has had no issues.

Fields is projected to be one of the top quarterbacks available in this class and could end up being a top-three pick when all is said and done.

During his junior season at Ohio State, Fields completed 70.2 percent of his passes for 2,100 yards, 22 touchdowns and six interceptions in eight starts. He also rushed 81 times for 382 yards and five more touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Fields as the news is available.