Karl Joseph Visiting With Raiders

Ian Rapoport reports that the Las Vegas Raiders are bringing in S Karl Joseph for a visit this week.

Joseph previously visited with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but left without the two sides reaching a deal.

Joseph, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Raiders back in 2016. He finished his four-year, $11.88 million contract and was testing the open market when he signed a one-year contract with the Browns last year.

Joseph is once again an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2020, Joseph appeared in 14 games and recorded 66 total tackles, two tackles for loss, one interception, four pass defenses, and two fumble recoveries.

