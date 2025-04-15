Kentucky CB Maxwell Hairston Accepts Invitation To Attend Draft

According to Dan Brugler, Kentucky CB Maxwell Hairston has accepted an invitation to attend the 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay.

Hairston will now join 17 other prospects to attend this year’s draft.

He is considered among the top available cornerbacks and is projected to be a first-round pick.

Per our 2025 NFL Draft Visit Tracker, Hairston has scheduled or taken visits with the Bills, Broncos, Commanders, Eagles, Falcons, Lions, and Raiders.

The 2025 NFL Draft starts at 7 p.m. CT (8 p.m. ET) on Thursday, April 24, which will consist of round one. After that, the draft continues Friday, April 25 at 7:00 PM EST for Rounds 2-3.

The event wraps up 12:00 PM EST on Saturday, April 26 with Rounds 4-7.

Hairston, 21, was a three-star recruit and the 79th-ranked cornerback in the 2021 recruiting class out of West Bloomfield, Michigan. He committed to Kentucky and was the 11th-ranked recruit in their 2021 class.

Hairston made Second Team All-SEC in 2023 and missed five games in his final season with a shoulder injury.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic has Hairston as the No. 4 cornerback and the No. 35 overall player in the class with a first to second-round grade.

In his collegiate career, Hairston appeared in 32 games and made 20 starts over three seasons. He recorded 89 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, 16 passes defended and six interceptions.