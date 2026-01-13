Kevin Stefanski & Kliff Kingsbury To Get ‘Real Look’ For Eagles’ OC Job

Josina Anderson, citing a league source, reports former Browns HC Kevin Stefanski and former Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury will get a “real look” for the Eagles’ offensive coordinator job.

Anderson notes that both candidates will gain obvious options at other positions, and a head coach offer will supersede Philadelphia’s OC role.

Stefanski is in demand this offseason, already accumulating head coach interviews with the Dolphins, Ravens, Titans, Falcons, and Raiders. Kingsbury, meanwhile, has interviewed with Baltimore and Tennessee for their head coach roles.

Stefanski, 43, began his NFL coaching career as an operations intern with the Eagles back in 2005. He was later hired by the Vikings as an assistant to the head coach a year later.

He held several different positions, including TE coach, RB coach, and QB coach, before being promoted to the team’s interim offensive coordinator.

After interviewing for head-coaching jobs, Stefanski returned to the Vikings and was hired as their full-time offensive coordinator. The Browns eventually hired Stefanski as their head coach for the 2020 season. He was extended after their 11-win season in 2023, but was let go following the 2025 season after going 7-26 in his final two seasons.

Stefanski has a record of 43-54 (.448 win percentage) in six seasons with the Browns, with two playoff appearances and a 1-2 postseason record. He was also named the AP Coach of the Year after his first season in 2020 and again in 2023

Kingsbury, 46, was hired as the Texas Tech head coach back in 2013 and spent six years in the position before he was fired. USC hired him as their offensive coordinator, but he resigned from the job after just a month, after receiving interest from the NFL. The Cardinals subsequently hired him.

After four seasons in Arizona, Kingsbury was let go and returned to USC as the quarterback coach. In 2024, the Commanders hired him as their offensive coordinator. Washington parted ways with Kingsbury on Tuesday.

During his six seasons at Texas Tech, Kingsbury led them to a record of 35-40 (46.7 percent), which included three bowl game appearances.

For his NFL head coaching career, Kingsbury led the Cardinals to an overall record of 26-33-1 in four seasons with one playoff appearance.