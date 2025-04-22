Kirk Cousins In Attendance To Start Voluntary Workouts

Zach Klein reports Falcons QB Kirk Cousins is in attendance for the beginning of the team’s voluntary workouts.

This is a bit of a surprise as Cousins would prefer a chance to start somewhere, but there have been complications since Atlanta is looking for a team to take on $20 million of his guarantees in a trade.

Throughout this whole situation, the Falcons have reiterated they are content to keep Cousins as a backup in 2025 but remain open to a trade as long as it makes sense for them.

Cousins, 36, is a former fourth-round pick of Washington back in 2012. He played out the final year of his rookie contract before being franchised in back-to-back seasons.

Cousins later departed in free agency for a three-year, $84 million contract with the Vikings. He was entering the final year of his contract in 2020 when he agreed to a two-year, $66 million contract extension. In 2021, he agreed to a new one-year, $35 million contract extension that was also fully guaranteed.

He was in the final year of that deal in 2023 and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent when signing with the Falcons this offseason. He inked a four-year, $180 million contract with $100 million guaranteed.

In 2024, Cousins appeared in 14 games for the Falcons and completed 66.9 percent of his passes for 3,508 yards, 18 touchdowns and 16 interceptions.

