Kirk Cousins Says He’s Moving Forward With Falcons & Focused On Being Best Backup He Can Be

Speaking with reporters for the first time this offseason, Falcons QB Kirk Cousins indicated he’s accepted his status as the backup in Atlanta and is moving forward with the team.

“We’re moving forward and it’s about how we as a team and as a quarterback room can be the best we can be in 2025,” Cousins said via Ian Rapoport.

Cousins said he still wants to play and views himself as a starting-caliber quarterback, but no trade materialized this offseason and at this point in the offseason there’s not a clear starting opportunity for Cousins unless someone gets hurt.

That’s led to Cousins reaching a level of acceptance about his situation and reporting to mandatory minicamp this week.

“Obviously you would love to play, but I’m not going to dwell on things that aren’t reality.” he said via Josh Kendall. “That’s not the situation I am in, so it’s better to be focused on the situation I’m in and control what you can control. I think that’s the right mindset to have.”

This confirms something that’s seemed increasingly likely for months — that Cousins is going to be a $27.5 million backup for the Falcons this upcoming season.

Cousins, 36, is a former fourth-round pick of Washington back in 2012. He played out the final year of his rookie contract before being franchised in back-to-back seasons.

Cousins later departed in free agency for a three-year, $84 million contract with the Vikings. He was entering the final year of his contract in 2020 when he agreed to a two-year, $66 million contract extension. In 2021, he agreed to a new one-year, $35 million contract extension that was also fully guaranteed.

He was in the final year of that deal in 2023 and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent when signing with the Falcons this offseason. He inked a four-year, $180 million contract with $100 million guaranteed.

In 2024, Cousins appeared in 14 games for the Falcons and completed 66.9 percent of his passes for 3,508 yards, 18 touchdowns and 16 interceptions.

