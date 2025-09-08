Kyle Shanahan: ‘We’ll See’ Regarding Brock Purdy’s Week 2 Availability

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Monday that QB Brock Purdy is dealing with a left shoulder and toe injury, per Nick Wagoner.

When asked about Purdy’s availability this week, Shanahan responded: “We’ll see.”

Shanahan also announced that they will be without TE George Kittle (hamstring) for a “few weeks,” so Sunday’s win over the Seahawks came at a cost for San Francisco.

Mac Jones and Adrian Martinez are the two quarterbacks behind Purdy should he not be able to suit up in Week 2.

Purdy, 25, was a seventh-round pick by the 49ers in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Iowa State. He signed a four-year, $3.7 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $77,012.

Purdy was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2026 when he agreed to a five-year, $265 million extension this offseason.

In 2024, Purdy appeared in 15 games for the 49ers and completed 65.9 percent of his pass attempts for 3,864 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. He has also rushed 66 times for 323 yards and five touchdowns.