Kyler Murray Not At Cardinals OTAs This Week

According to Adam Schefter, Cardinals QB Kyler Murray will not be at voluntary OTAs this week.

This doesn’t come as a big surprise given the current contractual impasse between the two sides. Schefter adds things are currently quiet on that front.

Murray and his agent were angling for a new deal before the NFL draft and have strongly suggested a holdout would be on the table rather than playing out the 2022 season on his rookie deal.

Cardinals GM Steve Keim said earlier this offseason they wanted to get through free agency and the draft before turning their attention to a new deal for Murray. The team did officially exercise his fifth-year option in early May.

“Anytime you’ve seen quarterbacks after their third year does their contract extensions, it’s generally been anywhere from about to July to September,” Keim said on Mad Dog Sports Radio. “It’s one of those things when we get through free agency and the draft process, I mean it’s a lot of work we put into that. So now we can take a step back, take a breath, refocus, and try to get something done. As I said, Kyler’s our long-term future, and there’s no doubt we wanna have him here in Arizona.”

Murray, 24, was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Cardinals after making the decision to pursue an NFL career, despite being drafted in the first round by the Oakland A’s in 2018.

Murray signed a four-year, $35,158,644 deal that included a $23,589,924 signing bonus. The Cardinals officially exercised his fifth-year option which is projected to be worth $29.7 million for the 2023 season.

In 2021, Murray appeared in 14 games for the Cardinals and completed 69.2 percent of his passes for 3,787 yards, 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also rushed for 423 yards and five touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Murray as the news is available.