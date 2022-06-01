Kyler Murray Reports To Cardinals OTAs

According to Adam Schefter, Cardinals QB Kyler Murray has reported to the team facility and is expected to take part in OTAs this week.

Murray had been away from the team and working out on his own, which is not necessarily unusual as a number of other high-profile quarterbacks have stayed away from OTAs, which are voluntary right now.

However, the context around Murray and the team with his contract situation has added an interesting layer.

Murray and his agent were angling for a new deal before the NFL draft and have strongly suggested a holdout would be on the table rather than playing out the 2022 season on his rookie deal.

If he’s at OTAs, it could be a sign that things between him and the team are in a good place. Cardinals GM Steve Keim has consistently expressed optimism about an extension for Murray being on the to-do list at some point this summer.

“I just think it’s a timing thing,” Keim said. “Anyone who has done it before has done it anywhere from July to September. No different for us. We know he is under contract for another year and also the fifth-year option (in 2023). He is our future, we feel that strongly.

“I feel like we’ll be able to get something done this summer.”

Murray, 24, was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Cardinals after making the decision to pursue an NFL career, despite being drafted in the first round by the Oakland A’s in 2018.

Murray signed a four-year, $35,158,644 deal that included a $23,589,924 signing bonus. The Cardinals officially exercised his fifth-year option which is projected to be worth $29.7 million for the 2023 season.

In 2021, Murray appeared in 14 games for the Cardinals and completed 69.2 percent of his passes for 3,787 yards, 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also rushed for 423 yards and five touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Murray as the news is available.