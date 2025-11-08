Kyler Murray’s Future With Cardinals In Question

The Arizona Cardinals made the decision to place QB Kyler Murray on injured reserve, even though they carried him on their active roster for the last month after he suffered a mid-foot injury.

Murray’s future in Arizona has quickly become a popular topic.

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports spoke with multiple NFL executives who expressed doubt Murray will play again for the Cardinals.

At this point, Murray is out at least until Week 14 and Jacoby Brissett has really given the offense some life since taking over.

Should Brissett get the Cardinals in contention for playoff spot, it seems unlikely that they made the switch back to Murray and even if Arizona is no longer in playoff contention, there’s a case for them to not take the injury risk by playing Murray if he’s not part of their long-term future.

Jones points out that Murray’s 2026 cap figure of $53.26 million along with his $36.8 million guaranteed will make it hard for quarterback-needy teams to fit him in their cap.

One potential scenario worth watching next year could be a reunion between Murray and former Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury, who is expected to be a head coaching candidate this offseason.

“Eat some money and trade him to where Kliff (Kingsbury) goes as a head coach, if he gets one,” one NFC executive suggested to Jones.

Murray, 28, was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Cardinals after making the decision to pursue an NFL career, despite being drafted in the first round by the Oakland A’s in 2018.

Murray signed a four-year, $35,158,644 deal that included a $23,589,924 signing bonus. The Cardinals officially exercised his fifth-year option which is projected to be worth $29.7 million for the 2023 season.

Murray signed a five-year, $230.5 million extension that includes $160 million guaranteed with Arizona back in 2022.

In 2025, Murray has appeared in five games for the Cardinals and completed 68.3 percent of his passes for 962 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions. He has also rushed for 173 yards and a touchdown.

We’ll have more on Murray and the Cardinals as the news is available.