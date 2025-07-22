Kyren Williams Expects To Get Extension Done, Will Prepare For Week 1 Without New Deal

Per ESPN’s Sarah Barshop, Rams RB Kyren Williams said he expects to get a contract extension done, but he doesn’t have an expected timeline for when that might happen.

With training camp starting on Wednesday, Williams plans to practice and get ready for Week 1 even if they don’t get a deal done.

Earlier this offseason, it was reported both sides made “positive progress” as the Rams were clear about Williams being in their long-term plans. Williams is entering the final year of his rookie deal and is set to make a base salary of $5,346,000 in 2025.

Williams, 24, was a fifth-round pick out of Notre Dame in the 2022 NFL Draft. He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $3,970,404 rookie deal and made a base salary of $985,000 in 2024.

In 2024, Williams appeared in 16 games for the Rams and rushed for 1,299 yards on 316 carries (4.1 YPC) to go along with 34 receptions for 182 yards receiving and two total touchdowns.

