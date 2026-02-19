Lane Johnson & Landon Dickerson Planning To Return In 2026

Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Enquirer reports Eagles RT Lane Johnson will return for 2026, and Derrick Gunn reports LG Landon Dickerson is planning to play in 2026 as well.

Both Johnson and Dickerson were believed to be considering retirement this offseason. Johnson is entering his age-36 season, while Dickerson has dealt with numerous injuries over the past few years. However, both are planning to be back in Philadelphia for 2026.

Johnson, 35, is a former first-round pick of the Eagles back in 2013. He had one year remaining on his four-year, $19.853 million rookie contract when the Eagles elected to sign him to a five-year extension worth $56.26 million back in 2016.

The Eagles signed Johnson to a four-year, $72 million extension that included $54.595 million guaranteed in 2019. Johnson was set to make base salaries of $7 million and $14.155 million over the next two years of his deal when he signed another one-year extension last offseason, then another one in 2025.

He’s under contract through the 2027 season.

In 2025, Johnson appeared in and started 10 games at right tackle for the Eagles. Pro Football Focus has him graded as the No. 18 tackle out of 89 qualifying players.

Dickerson, 27, was a second-round pick by the Eagles after being a four-year starter at Alabama. He was a unanimous All-American and first-team All-ACC selection in 2020. He also won the Rimington Trophy and the Jacobs Blocking Trophy.

Dickerson signed a four-year deal rookie deal with the team worth $8,656,673 million with a $3,655,762 signing bonus. He was entering the final year of the agreement when he agreed to a four-year extension worth $84 million before the 2024 season.

In 2025, Dickerson started 15 games at left guard for the Eagles. Pro Football Focus graded him as the 30th-best guard out of 81 qualified players.