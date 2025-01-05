Latest NFL Rumors: Bryce Young, Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers
- Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio is monitoring the Buccaneers and HC Todd Bowles after noting a rumor earlier this season about the possibility of Bowles retiring — one the Bucs and Bowles shot down. Florio says if Tampa Bay misses the playoffs, it’s possible they could replace Bowles with OC Liam Coen, who is expected to be a hot coaching candidate.
- If the Buccaneers hold on and win the NFC South, Florio adds Bowles is going nowhere.
Panthers
- Per ESPN’s David Newton who cites multiple sources close to Panthers QB Bryce Young, there were many times this season when Young and his camp were doubtful about their future in Carolina.
- Newton says there was no indication given to Young after he was benched by HC Dave Canales that there was a plan to get him back in the starting lineup and there was speculation the Panthers would look to trade Young in the offseason.
- One source told Newton, “Dave gave up on Bryce after two games,” and another added as recently as early December, “I don’t know if this guy believes in Bryce.”
- Young got his job back when veteran QB Andy Dalton injured his thumb in a car accident and Canales admitted a few weeks ago “it would have been really interesting” to see when Young would have gotten his next chance if not for that injury.
- Canales declined to commit to Young as the starter for more than a week at a time for seven games, before finally declaring Young would start the remaining three games following a loss to Dallas in which Young turned the ball over four times but impressed Canales with his resilience. At this point, Young seems likely to go into 2025 as the team’s starter.
- Panthers OC Brad Idzik said Young’s growing confidence since returning to the lineup has stood out: “That’s kind of a natural progression you’d expect from a young guy with a new coordinator, a new system, and in just his second year in the league. The confidence has really come to light in crucial moments. It’s been a lot of fun to watch him grow that way.”
- Panthers TE Tommy Tremble said Young has impressed teammates with a ton of plays since regaining the starting job but the one that stands out the most is a completion where he got crushed by a hit, still got the ball out to Tremble for a first down, and got up laughing: “Show me five other people in the league that can do that at quarterback. Stay in the pocket and really deliver the ball like that. And smile when they get up. “That’s why we love him here.”
Saints
- SI.com’s Albert Breer writes former Titans HC Mike Vrabel, Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy and Lions DC Aaron Glenn are high on the Saints’ list of potential candidates.
- Breer says New Orleans is valuing experience and familiarity with GM Mickey Loomis, which makes McCarthy an intriguing fit with his expiring contract. McCarthy was the Saints’ offensive coordinator during Loomis’ first five season with the team.
