Latest NFL Rumors: Mike McCarthy, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders
- FOX Sports’ Peter Schrager says Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury is still owed money from the Cardinals after being fired in 2025, so he’s not in a major rush to jump for a head coaching job unless it’s a perfect situation.
Cowboys
- ESPN’s Adam Schefter says it sounds like owner Jerry Jones is in favor of extending HC Mike McCarthy but not everyone in the organization is on board with that. McCarthy’s expiring contract is also a wrinkle and could make him an option for other teams, per Schefter.
- FOX Sports’ Ralph Vacchiano confirms Schefter’s reporting about Jones but notes there have not been any contract discussions between the two sides yet and Jones has stopped short of publicly saying he wants McCarthy back. Dallas has exclusive negotiating rights with McCarthy until January 14, at which point his contract will have expired.
- Vacchiano adds considering McCarthy has three 12-win seasons in the past four years, the substance of any Dallas offer to McCarthy will matter considerably. He will have options as at least one other team has done background work on McCarthy as a potential coaching candidate.
Eagles
- Jay Glazer said on FOX NFL Sunday that he doesn’t think Eagles HC Nick Sirianni is in danger of losing his job, even if Philadelphia doesn’t win a playoff game.
Giants
- ESPN’s Adam Schefter reiterates Giants owner John Mara does not want to make changes, and notes Mara has been outspoken at recent owners meetings about what he sees as a problem of too many teams paying too much money to coaches who aren’t coaching anymore.
- Schefter believes that bodes well for Giants GM Joe Schoen and HC Brian Daboll to be back in 2025. That could change over the course of the week as Mara meets with Schoen and Daboll, per Schefter.
- Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio says he’s gotten the sense recently both Schoen and Daboll will be safe, as Mara believes he’s been too quick to make changes over the past several years.
- Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz reports the status of both men is up in the air and Mara will evaluate them separately. He adds there have been “feelers” and exploratory calls in recent days about scenarios in which one is let go and the other retained.
- FOX Sports Ralph Vacchiano is much more confident Schoen will be safe than Daboll. He still leans toward Daboll getting another season but notes the upcoming meetings this week will impact the decision.
