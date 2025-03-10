Latest On Aaron Rodgers

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, citing a source with knowledge of the situation, reports that the Steelers and QB Aaron Rodgers could have an agreement in place on a deal as soon as Tuesday.

However, Rodgers can’t officially sign with a new team until the Jets release him on Wednesday.

According to Florio, there’s still a chance the Giants could sign Rodgers if they’re willing to make him a better offer to stay in New York.

Florio says that a big factor in the Rodgers situation is his desire to play two more years. Pittsburgh likely gives him a better shot of accomplishing this based on the stability of the franchise in comparison to the current Giants’ situation.

Recent reports have said that the Vikings could potential be an option, depending on what happens with Daniel Jones, but the focus is clearly on the Steelers and Giants at this point.

Rodgers, 41, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2005. He agreed to a four-year, $134 million extension that included over $100 million guaranteed in 2018.

Rodgers was owed a base salary of $25 million in the final year of his deal in 2022 when he agreed to a three-year, $150 million extension with $101 million of the deal guaranteed.

After one year, the Packers traded him to the Jets for a package that included a second-round pick in 2023 and a conditional 2024 second that could become a first.

He played just four snaps in 2023 before tearing his Achilles in Week 1 but returned as the Jets’ quarterback for the 2024 season.

In 2024, Rodgers appeared in all 17 games for the Jets and completed 63 percent of his passes for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2025 Free Agents list.