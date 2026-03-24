Latest On Anthony Richardson’s Trade Market

The Colts permitted QB Anthony Richardson to seek a trade earlier this offseason, but there seemingly hasn’t been an abundance of interest in the former first-round pick.

Per Jason La Canfora, league evaluators expected Richardson to get interest from the Chiefs, Packers or even Jaguars.

La Canfora was told the Chiefs were considering Richardson before adding QB Justin Fields, and that Richardson’s health played a role in the decision.

La Canfora also brought up concern from around the league about Richardson’s vision following his eye injury last year. He broke his orbital bone in a freak accident in the weight room and missed most of the season.

Those concerns are on top of the pre-existing doubts about Richardson’s rawness, with La Canfora noting he ran a very basic system in college and hasn’t had a ton of practice or game reps since to develop as needed.

Richardson, 23, declared for the draft following his redshirt sophomore season in 2022 and his first as a full-time starter at Florida. The Colts selected him with the No. 4 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $36,874,031 contract with a $23,817,477 signing bonus and will carry a $6,704,369 cap figure for the 2023 season. The Colts will also have a fifth-year option to decide on in 2026.

Richardson underwent season-ending shoulder surgery to repair his AC joint after going down in Week 5 of his rookie year. He then missed significant time in 2025 due to an eye injury.

In 2025, Richardson appeared in two games and completed one of his two pass attempts for nine yards.

We’ll have more on Richardson and the Colts as the news becomes available.