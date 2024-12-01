Latest On Bears HC Search, GM Ryan Poles’ Future

Jonathan Jones and Ian Rapoport both report Bears GM Ryan Poles is expected to be safe despite Chicago’s decision to fire HC Matt Eberflus this week.

Jones adds Poles will be involved in the Bears’ search process for a new head coach along with team president Kevin Warren and owner George McCaskey. He says multiple sources have indicated Chicago will prioritize a “leader of men” type more so than a background on either offense or defense.

“They need to resemble the attributes of what Chicago stands for,” said one source.

Jones mentions former Titans HC Mike Vrabel, Lions DC Aaron Glenn, Vikings DC Brian Flores and former Patriots HC Bill Belichick as potential candidates who fit that mold.

Rapoport adds Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury is someone to watch given his experience with QB Caleb Williams in college.

Lions OC Ben Johnson is another of the top candidates and Adam Schefter reports Johnson could have some interest after being picky the past couple of years. Schefter adds there will have to be some convincing on the part of Chicago to land Johnson.

Jones also points out the Bears could have some interest in Notre Dame HC Marcus Freeman, who was a Chicago draft pick in 2009 and has had a lot of success with Notre Dame. Jones mentions sources have told him Freeman will garner some interest from the NFL this cycle.

Bears interim HC Thomas Brown also has a chance to make a bid for the job down the stretch, per Jones, as everyone who knows Brown talks highly about his leadership ability and the offense got a jolt when he took over two weeks ago.

Poles, 39, joined the Chiefs as a scouting assistant in 2009. He became the director of college scouting in 2017 and added assistant director of player personnel to his title in 2018.

The Bears hired Poles as their GM in 2022.

In three years with the Bears, Poles has a record of 14-32 with no playoff appearances.

We’ll have more on the Bears’ HC search as the news is available.