Latest On Brandon Aiyuk & Trent Williams Contract Talks

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan was asked at practice today about the latest regarding WR Brandon Aiyuk and LT Trent Williams, both of whom have not been practicing as they seek new contracts.

“Zero updates. Nothing has changed,” he said via Cam Inman.

However, Jordan Schultz says Aiyuk and the 49ers met yesterday and continue to make progress, with a few minor details still to work out that will require ownership approval.

This tracks with recent reports that the 49ers have redoubled their efforts to try and lock Aiyuk up on a long-term deal despite coming close to trading him to the Steelers.

As for Williams, things have been pretty quiet between the two sides, though the Aiyuk situation has dominated a lot of the conversation around the 49ers the past two weeks.

The start of the regular season is less than three weeks away, so there is some urgency for San Francisco to wrap things up soon with both players.

Aiyuk, 26, was a one-year starter at Arizona State and earned first-team All-Pac 12 in his final season. The 49ers traded up with the Vikings to select him with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $12,531,342 rookie contract that included a $6,673,703 signing bonus. The 49ers picked up his fifth-year option last year that will cost them $14,124,000 fully guaranteed for the 2024 season.

Aiyuk is set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

In 2023, Aiyuk appeared in 16 games for the 49ers and caught 75 passes for 1,342 yards receiving and seven touchdowns.

Williams, 36, is a former first-round pick of Washington back in 2010. He played out the final year of his five-year, $66 million contract that included $43.25 million guaranteed and made a base salary of $12.5 million for the 2020 season.

The 49ers later traded for Williams and signed him to a new contract that runs through the 2026 season. Williams is currently set to earn a base salary of $20.05 million in 2024.

In 2023, Williams appeared in and started 15 games for the 49ers at left tackle. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 2 tackle out of 81 qualifying players.

We’ll have more on Aiyuk and Williams as the news is available.