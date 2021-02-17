Latest On Broncos’ QB Situation

James Palmer and Troy Renck independently reported on where the Broncos stand with their quarterback situation this offseason and came to largely the same conclusion.

Both say that for now the Broncos are moving forward with Drew Lock remaining a part of the picture to be the team’s starter for 2020.

However, should Texans QB Deshaun Watson become available, Palmer and Renck each said the Broncos would get involved in those trade negotiations.

Palmer points out there’s a clear tier of elite quarterbacks the Broncos would make a move for to upgrade from Lock. He notes they made an offer to the Lions for Matthew Stafford and would pursue Watson “aggressively” if he became available.

However, Palmer says that the Broncos have lukewarm interest at best in the other second-tier quarterbacks who are reportedly available for trade this offseason. Both he and Renck say the Broncos have no interest in trading for Eagles QB Carson Wentz.

The thinking is that those other quarterbacks aren’t a clear enough upgrade over Lock, who Palmer notes the team is still optimistic about developing into a starter, particularly with hopefully a full offseason to learn OC Pat Shurmur‘s system.

Lock, 24, is a former second-round pick of the Broncos back in 2019. He’s currently entering the third year of his four-year, $7,010,820 rookie contract including a $3,118,776 signing bonus.

In 2020, Lock appeared in 13 games for the Broncos and completed 57.3 percent of his pass attempts for 2,933 yards, 16 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He added 44 carries for 160 yards and three more touchdowns.

We’ll have more on the Broncos’ quarterback situation as the news is available.