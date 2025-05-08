Latest On Chargers & Potential Reunion With WR Keenan Allen

The Chargers selected second-round WR Tre Harris, but may still be in the wide receiver market coming out of the 2025 NFL Draft. Veteran WR Keenan Allen, who played 11 years with the organization, remains available on the open market.

When appearing on the Up & Adams Show, GM Joe Hortiz said they are going to evaluate things through OTAs and added, “I’d never say we’re done adding anything.”

“I think we’re going to see what we have out there this weekend and through OTAs, but I’d never say we’re done adding anything,” Hortiz said. “Any chance we can get — if we need the help, if we can help improve the team and the competitiveness of the team and competition at the position.”

Adams brought up Allen later in the interview, but Hortiz wouldn’t elaborate on any interest.

Earlier this week, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote he doesn’t get the sense that Los Angeles is “eager” to sign a free agent receiver, and they want to see how their young nucleus of players develops.

According to Fowler, the Chargers believe the rookie, Harris, has the capability to become a “complete receiver” and expand his route tree.

Fowler cites one team source who characterized Harris as someone who plays even faster than his 4.45-second 40-yard dash time: “And he plays faster than his 40 time.”

Los Angeles also picked up fifth-round WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Back in February, Scott Bair of Marquee Sports Network reported Allen is “open to the prospect of a return” to the Bears and Los Angeles.

Allen, 32, is a former third-round pick of the Chargers back in 2013. He was entering the final year of his five-year, $46.671 million contract that included $20 million guaranteed when the Chargers signed him to a four-year, $80 million extension.

In March 2024, Allen was traded from the Chargers to the Bears for a 2024 fourth-round pick. He made a base salary of $18,100,000 for the 2024 season.

In 2024, Allen appeared in 15 games for the Bears and caught 70 passes on 121 targets for 744 yards receiving and seven touchdowns.