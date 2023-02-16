Latest On Contract Talks For Giants QB Daniel Jones & RB Saquon Barkley

According to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, sources close to negotiations between the Giants and RB Saquon Barkley believe $14 million a year would be enough to get him in the fold on a long-term deal.

New York’s offer during the bye week was in the neighborhood of $12 million a year, while the top of the running back market is $16 million per year.

However, if the Giants are able to get an extension done with QB Daniel Jones, they could use the franchise tag on Barkley at a cost of $10.9 million for the 2023 season, which would increase their leverage, per Raanan. But until then, they need to reserve the franchise tag to keep Jones.

Raanan notes he’s heard from sources around the team and Jones that the starting point for an extension will be more than $35 million a year. That would put him ninth among all quarterbacks now but that number will drop as more passers sign deals this offseason.

The franchise tag for Jones would be $32.416 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season.

New York has indicated the goal is to bring both players back for the 2023 season.

Jones, 25, was selected by the Giants with the No. 6 overall pick out of Duke in the 2019 NFL Draft. He just finished the final year of his four-year, $25,664,056 rookie contract that included a $16,684,768 signing bonus.

The Giants declined Jones’ fifth-year option entering the 2022 season. He’s due to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2022, Jones appeared in 16 games for the Giants and completed 67.2 percent of his pass attempts for 3,205 yards, 15 touchdowns and five interceptions. He added 120 rushing attempts for 708 yards (5.7 YPC) and seven touchdowns.

Barkley, 26, was the second-overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He was entering the fourth year of a four-year, $31.19 million rookie deal with the Giants that included a $20.767 million signing bonus when the Giants picked up his fifth-year option.

Barkley’s fifth-year option will cost the Giants $7.22 million fully guaranteed for the 2022 season. He will be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2022, Barkley appeared in 16 games for the Giants and rushed for 1,312 yards on 295 carries (4.4 YPC) and 10 touchdowns to go along with 57 receptions on 76 targets for 338 yards receiving.

We’ll have more on Jones and Barkley as the news is available.