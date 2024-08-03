Latest On Cowboys & Dak Prescott

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott explained his belief that it’s important for those in position to push for higher salaries in order to benefit players around the league.

“I’m a guy that grew up with two older brothers,” Prescott said, via Todd Archer of ESPN. “You understand what a brotherhood means, not only for just this team but the fraternity of the NFL and the players. The money is out there and the money can happen. It can be done. There’s ways to make everything work for both ways. That’s in that sense it’s always about pushing the envelope for the next man.”

Reports have indicated for weeks now that Prescott is next in line to be the highest-paid player in the league and it sounds like that’s his focus.

Prescott did explain that he’s not set on any specific number and he trusts his agency to figure out the details of his next contract.

“I’ve never truly cared about the number, whether it was the first time in the franchise tag and the negotiations or now,” Prescott said. “That’s why I said I have an agent that I’m confident in and a front office that we can figure out something for both of us that makes sense.”

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said recently that he wouldn’t say there’s been “legitimate progress” with Prescott or even WR CeeDee Lamb, who is also in line for a new deal.

“I would not have a legitimate progress point there at all [with Prescott], and I really don’t have one for Lamb either,” Jones said. “And it’s not negative. I’m just not thinking that it will do any good to talk about progress.”

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, one of the current “sticking points” in contract negotiations between the Cowboys and Prescott relates to how many years Dallas will be tied to him in the event his play declines and they opt to make a change.

Jordan Love and Tua Tagovailoa both got three-year guaranteed commitments from their respective teams.

Florio says that while it’s unclear how many years the Cowboys are looking to guarantee, “they could be looking for a two- or three-year exit opportunity.” Meanwhile, Prescott could be looking for a four-year commitment similar to his current deal.

Prescott, 30, is a former fourth-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.72 million contract and was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2020 when Dallas placed the franchise tag on him.

The following offseason, Prescott signed a four-year, $160 million contract that included $126 million guaranteed. The contract can top out at $164 million.

In 2023, Prescott appeared in all 17 games for the Cowboys and completed 69.5 percent of his passes for 4,516 yards, 36 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. He added 55 carries for 246 yards and two touchdowns.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2025 NFL Free Agents list.

We’ll have more on Prescott as the news is available.