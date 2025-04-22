Cowboys Hosted CB Stephon Gilmore For Visit

According to Jon Machota, veteran CB Stephon Gilmore was at Dallas’ facility for a visit at the start of OTAs this week.

There’s no word yet on whether the Cowboys are going to sign Gilmore to a contract. Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones said when asked about Gilmore, “We’re always looking to make our roster better. … In general, our player acquisition is year round.”

The team needs a cornerback and Gilmore spent the 2023 season in Dallas. The veteran said earlier this offseason that he’d consider retiring.

Gilmore, 34, was taken with the No. 10 overall pick by the Bills back in 2012. He played out his rookie contract, but the Bills elected to pick up his fifth-year option for the 2016 season.

Gilmore would later depart for a five-year, $65 million contract that includes $31 million guaranteed with the Patriots. He stood to make a base salary of $7 million in 2021 when he was traded to the Panthers for a future sixth.

From there, Gilmore signed a two-year, $23 million contract with the Colts in 2022. Indianapolis traded him to the Cowboys last March. This past offseason, Gilmore signed a one-year, $7 million deal with the Vikings

In 2024, Gilmore appeared in 15 games for the Vikings and recorded 56 tackles, an interception and nine pass defenses.