Latest On Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

Adam Schefter of ESPN said Friday night during the Cardinals vs. Chiefs game that Cowboys QB Dak Prescott may not be fully healthy at all this season.

“He’s not fully back, he may not be back all season long,” Schefter said, via Pro Football Talk.

According to Tom Pelissero, Prescott has had “absolutely no setbacks” in his rehab from the shoulder he suffered a few weeks ago and remains on track to start the season opener against the Buccaneers.

Pelissero mentions that Prescott could’ve played tonight against the Texans, but there’s no point risking anything in preseason. The plan for Prescott is for him to throw pregame again and then ramp up his practice workload again next week before cutting loose before Week 1’s game.

The Cowboys have been “extremely cautious” with Prescott to avoid any setbacks and Pelissero explains that their doctors feel good about his progress.

Prescott has told Pelissero that “there’s no doubt” he’ll be 100 percent in Week 1 and all season.

Prescott, 27, is a former fourth-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.72 million contract and was in line to be an unrestricted free agent last year when Dallas placed the franchise tag on him.

He then signed a four-year, $160 million contract that includes a record $126 million guaranteed. The contract can top out at $164 million.

In 2020, Prescott appeared in four games for the Cowboys and completed 68 percent of his passes for 1,856 yards, nine touchdowns, and four interceptions. He also rushed for 93 yards and three touchdowns.