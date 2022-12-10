Latest On Dan Snyder, Potential Sale Of Commanders

The Commanders announced last month that team owner Dan Snyder had hired Bank of America to explore options for selling the team.

There was some question as to whether the Snyders are selling a portion of the franchise or the whole team.

However, a source tells Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk expressed concern that Snyder might decide not to sell and that he announced his intention to sell the team in order to see if Amazon founder Jeff Bezos was, in fact, interested in purchasing the team. Florio says Bezos’ interest could allow Snyder to claim that this entire “smear campaign” is about forcing Snyder to sell to Bezos.

Florio’s source said they are not aware of the sale process moving forward at this time, despite the announcement last month. Beyond that, Florio says that multiple parties have encountered some “resistance” to move things forward.

The Oversight Committee issued dueling reports this past week and Florio’s source believes the aftermath could lead to momentum growing to force Snyder out if he doesn’t sell.

Colts owner Jim Irsay came out publicly against Snyder and advocated for the team to be sold.

Owners would need 24 votes to push Snyder out as owner and it remains to be seen if there’s that much support out there for it.

We’ll have more on Snyder and the Commanders as the news is available.