Latest NFC Draft Rumors: Commanders, Cowboys Trade Buzz, Eagles, Giants Targets

Commanders

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer says the two names he has circled for the Commanders at No. 7 are Ohio State LB Sonny Styles and Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love .

and Notre Dame RB . In his Monday draft intel podcast, Todd McShay said he’s heard Commanders HC Dan Quinn absolutely loves Styles and he won’t make it past No. 7. He also believes Washington has Ohio State WR Carnell Tate ahead of Arizona State WR Jordyn Tyson.

Cowboys

There continues to be significant buzz about the Cowboys wanting to trade into the top 10 picks. Dallas has the No. 12 and No. 20 picks in the first round and huge needs still on defense. However, one GM for another team isn’t buying the chatter.

“I keep reading (Cowboys owner) Jerry (Jones) wants to move up, but I’m not sue why,” he said via Jason La Canfora. “If he has a thing for (Ohio State safety Caleb) Downs, or (LSU corner Mansoor) Delane, you don’t think he gets one at 12…? Is the price you pay to get into the top three worth it, if you think about the value of that player versus what you get at 12?”

ESPN’s Adam Schefter is one of the ones reporting the Cowboys have some interest in trading up. He says to watch if one of the top two pass rushers (Texas Tech’s David Bailey or Ohio State’s Arvell Reese ) starts to slide.

or Ohio State’s ) starts to slide. CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones projects the Cowboys trading up with the Saints at No. 8 overall for Ohio State LB Sonny Styles in his final mock draft.

in his final mock draft. Sports Illustrated also reports a pass rusher like Reese or Styles would be Dallas’ target in a move up. (Albert Breer)

According to Tony Pauline, San Diego State CB Chris Johnson is a strong possibility for the Cowboys at No. 20 in the first round. Texas Tech LB Jacob Rodriguez would also be under consideration.

is a strong possibility for the Cowboys at No. 20 in the first round. Texas Tech LB would also be under consideration. UCF DE Malachi Lawrence is also getting some buzz in league circles as a Cowboys target. (Daniel Jeremiah)

is also getting some buzz in league circles as a Cowboys target. (Daniel Jeremiah) In his Monday draft intel podcast, Todd McShay says the Cowboys are believed to be very open to trading down from No. 20 overall and recouping a second-round pick. In fact, he says it’s much more likely they go down from No. 20 than up from No. 12.

Eagles

The Eagles are widely believed to want a tackle in the first round and have explored the cost to trade up. (Albert Breer)

Georgia Tech RB Jamal Haynes had a private on-campus workout with the Eagles. (Justin Melo)

Giants

ESPN’s Adam Schefter lists Giants OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux as a trade candidate to monitor going into the draft. While trade talk around him has cooled, it doesn’t seem like the Giants have ruled anything out if the right offer comes along.

as a trade candidate to monitor going into the draft. While trade talk around him has cooled, it doesn’t seem like the Giants have ruled anything out if the right offer comes along. Jason La Canfora is hearing from his NFL sources that the Dexter Lawrence trade is not expected to change the Giants’ plans for the No. 5 pick, which he continues to hear could be Ohio State LB Sonny Styles . It does give them a chance to address the offense at No. 10 overall, though.

trade is not expected to change the Giants’ plans for the No. 5 pick, which he continues to hear could be Ohio State LB . It does give them a chance to address the offense at No. 10 overall, though. There’s a lot of smoke about a receiver, but La Canfora points out Giants HC John Harbaugh is big on the trenches and he’s heard he loves Penn State G Olaivavega Ioane .

is big on the trenches and he’s heard he loves Penn State G . La Canfora mentions he continues to hear speculation that Giants GM Joe Schoen is in danger of losing his job after the draft.

is in danger of losing his job after the draft. Per CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones, he continues to hear the Giants are high on the Ohio State defenders, but he gives them Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love in his mock because he thinks he’s too talented to pass on.

in his mock because he thinks he’s too talented to pass on. Tony Pauline says he’s been told the Giants plan to use the No. 10 pick on a receiver given there are concerns about WR Malik Nabers being 100 percent healthy by Week 1.

being 100 percent healthy by Week 1. FOX Sports’ Ralph Vacchiano‘s sources believe the trade does change what the Giants’ plan for No. 5 would be. One executive said: “It has to change their thinking. There are a few elite offensive players that didn’t look like a great fit for them, given how bad their defense has been and what we think Harbaugh wants to focus on. Now they can grab one at 5, and it’s possible they’ll still get the defensive player they wanted all along at 10.”

A scout added to Vacchiano the Giants could take Love, Arizona State WR Jordyn Tyson or Miami OT Francis Mauigoa at No. 5, then potentially land Styles or Ohio State S Caleb Downs at No. 10: “The fifth pick gives them the option of probably one of the two best offensive playmakers in the draft or the top offensive lineman, and they need both. And then if they can land either Styles or Downs at 10, that’s a home run.”

or Miami OT at No. 5, then potentially land Styles or Ohio State S at No. 10: “The fifth pick gives them the option of probably one of the two best offensive playmakers in the draft or the top offensive lineman, and they need both. And then if they can land either Styles or Downs at 10, that’s a home run.” SNY’s Connor Hughes says his sources believe Love would be the pick for the Giants if he’s available, while one head coach insisted it would be Downs. Another team picking in the top 10 said its scouts had the impression the Giants wanted Styles.

Hughes adds the Giants would love to trade back but it might take one of the top pass rushers falling to enable a deal.