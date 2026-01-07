Latest On Dolphins & John Harbaugh

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, three sources with direct knowledge have said the Dolphins have not reached out to or engaged with former Ravens HC John Harbaugh in any way.

This is in contradiction to a report from Josina Anderson today who confirmed Miami had been in touch about Harbaugh. Multiple other reports have said there are teams that have expressed interest in Harbaugh that do not currently have a coaching vacancy.

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross is a Michigan graduate and notable program booster, and shares those connections with Harbaugh. Anderson also previously reported that Dolphins ownership had expressed an affinity for Harbaugh.

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel has continued to operate in his role but Ross has not made a formal announcement on his status one way or another. He was on the hot seat this year but Miami was able to pull out of a tailspin and finish stronger than it started.

Miami’s currently searching for a new general manager and has been asking candidates for their thoughts on McDaniel, per Dianna Russini of the Athletic.

It is worth noting that the Dolphins were hammered by the NFL for tampering with Sean Payton and Tom Brady between 2019 and 2022. The league stripped Miami of its 2023 first-round pick and fined Ross $1.5 million.

Harbaugh, 63, began his NFL coaching career with the Eagles in 1998 as their special teams coordinator and defensive backs coach. He spent 10 years in Philadelphia before he was hired as the Ravens’ head coach in 2008.

Harbaugh has been in Baltimore ever since and was the first Ravens coach to be named Coach of the Year following the 2019 season. He was handed a three-year extension through 2025 before the 2022 season, then signed another three-year extension this past offseason.

However, the Ravens elected to move on after the 2025 season.

During his 18 years with the team, Harbaugh led the Ravens to a record of 180–112 (0.616 winning percentage), which includes 12 playoff appearances and one Super Bowl championship in 2012. He has a record of 13-11 in the playoffs.

We’ll have more on Harbaugh and the Dolphins as the news is available.