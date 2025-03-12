Latest On Falcons QB Kirk Cousins

The future of Kirk Cousins has been a major headline as the offseason ramps up. According to Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports, Atlanta plans on keeping Cousins through Sunday, March 16 when $10 million of Cousins’ contract becomes fully guaranteed.

Robinson writes Cousins will either be an expensive backup or a trade candidate going forward.

Tom Pelissero reported last week that Cousins met with Falcons’ owner Arthur Blank and was informed the team doesn’t intend to release him, via NFL.com.

Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk also writes “don’t seem to be worried” about Cousins’ $10 million guarantee given QB Michael Penix is slated to just make $1.835 million in 2025.

Florio also notes the $10 million guarantee is due in March 2026 and Atlanta will be entitled to an offset for whatever he makes elsewhere should they release Cousins after the 2025 season.

Last week, Albert Breer reported Cousins told Blank he’d like to go to a team where he could start. Breer adds the Falcons brass has previously said they will do what’s “best for the team.”

Tony Pauline has heard from people close to Cousins that the quarterback could end up staying in Atlanta on a renegotiated deal.

Cousins, 36, is a former fourth-round pick of Washington back in 2012. He played out the final year of his rookie contract before being franchised in back-to-back seasons.

Cousins later departed in free agency for a three-year, $84 million contract with the Vikings. He was entering the final year of his contract in 2020 when he agreed to a two-year, $66 million contract extension. In 2021, he agreed to a new one-year, $35 million contract extension that was also fully guaranteed.

He was in the final year of that deal in 2023 and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent when signing with the Falcons this offseason. He inked a four-year, $180 million contract with $100 million guaranteed.

In 2024, Cousins appeared in 14 games for the Falcons and completed 66.9 percent of his passes for 3,508 yards, 18 touchdowns and 16 interceptions.

We’ll have more on Cousins as the news is available.