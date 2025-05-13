Latest On Former Falcons OLB Matt Judon

Following the trade from New England to Atlanta a year ago, OLB Matt Judon didn’t get a new deal and thus became an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

Per SI.com’s Daniel Flick, Judon is not expected to return to Atlanta after they used two first-round picks on edge rushers in the draft. Additionally, Judon expressed his displeasure with how he was used a year ago, as he feels they used him in coverage too often.

Judon, 32, is a former fifth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.595 million contract before being franchised by the Ravens.

Judon was once again in line to be an unrestricted free agent when he signed a four-year, $56 million deal with the Patriots. He was traded to Atlanta prior to the 2024 season in exchange for a third-round pick.

In 2024, Judon appeared in all 17 games for the Falcons and recorded 41 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, one interception for a touchdown and five passes defended.