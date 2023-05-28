Latest On Jets’ Negotiations With DT Quinnen Williams

Brian Costello and Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post write the Jets and DT Quinnen Williams have continued contract negotiations over the past few weeks and the current sense is the two sides are not far apart.

Costello and Dunleavy add it’s possible something could come together in the next couple of weeks before business across the NFL slows down in mid-June.

A few weeks ago it was reported that the two sides were not close to an agreement, but evidently progress has been made.

Williams’ social media activity has created some headlines since then as he’s expressed frustration with the pace of negotiations. However, Dunleavy and Costello say the tone of these talks is nowhere near as contentious as it’s been in the past when the Jets have worked on major extensions. They cite people in the know who expect something to get done.

The defensive tackle market has taken a big jump this offseason and Williams is believed to be looking for a deal worth as much as $25 million a year.

However, a number of other defensive tackles have signed contract extensions this offseason in the range of $22.5 million to $23.5 million a year, including Giants DT Dexter Lawrence and Titans DT Jeffery Simmons.

Once this offseason began, there was a huge gap between Rams DT Aaron Donald, who was making $31 million a year, and the rest of the market at defensive tackle. The expectation was those players would each gradually narrow the gap with Donald and raise the floor for the next player to sign.

Instead, the deals have capped out at under $24 million. If Williams is pushing for more, the Jets could be seeking a five-year deal instead of a four-year deal. The two sides could also still be hashing out details like guarantees and three-year cash flow.

The former first-round pick has not been at voluntary workouts and has said he doesn’t plan to attend this offseason without a new deal. He’s under contract for the 2023 season on the final year of his rookie deal under the fifth-year option.

Williams, 25, was selected by the Jets as the No. 3 overall pick out of Alabama in the 2019 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $32,529,380 rookie contract with a $21,677,732 signing bonus.

The Jets picked up his fifth-year option which will is worth $11.5 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season. Williams would be an unrestricted free agent in 2024, but the Jets would also have their franchise tag available if need be.

In 2022, Williams appeared in 16 games for the Jets and recorded 55 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, one fumble recovery, and two forced fumbles.

We will have more on Williams as it becomes available.