Latest On Packers CB Jaire Alexander

Green Bay has had trade conversations regarding CB Jaire Alexander this offseason after reports that his future with the team was in serious doubt.

Alexander could be moved due to his price tag and recent injury history, as he has played in just 14 games over the last two seasons.

The veteran cornerback is due $17.5 million total in 2025, none of it guaranteed, and currently counts for $25 million on the cap, per Over The Cap. Green Bay would save $6.8 million in cap space by cutting or trading Alexander.

Per Ryan Wood, Packers GM Brian Gutekunst said there’s “absolutely” a possibility Alexander could return to play for them in 2025. He added they are still working through the situation and will look to do what’s best for Alexander and the organization.

They likely would need Alexander to agree to a revised deal to bring him back for another season with a lowered cap hit.

Alexander, 27, is the former 18th overall selection in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Packers. He was entering the fourth year of a four-year, $12.050 million rookie deal that included a $6.844 million signing bonus before Green Bay picked up his option.

Alexander was set to make a fully guaranteed base salary of $13.294 million in 2022 under the fifth-year option when the Packers signed him to a four-year, $84 million extension.

He is scheduled to make base salaries of $16.15 million and $18.15 million in the final two years of that deal.

In 2024, Alexander appeared in seven games for the Packers and made seven starts, recording 16 tackles, a fumble recovery, two interceptions, one defensive touchdown, and seven pass defenses.

We’ll have more on the Packers and Alexander as the news is available.